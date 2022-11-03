Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet Sells 8,000 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Friday, October 21st, Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $236.13 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.