Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 68.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.3% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 92,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,076. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $236.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

