Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE VCV opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

