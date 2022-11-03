Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE VCV opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
