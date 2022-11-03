Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,797,364. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

