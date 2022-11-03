Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

