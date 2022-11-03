Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0411 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
