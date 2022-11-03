Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.59. 152,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 180,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.
