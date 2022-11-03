iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.78

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and traded as high as $44.23. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 491 shares traded.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

Institutional Trading of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 40.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $3,378,000.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Company Profile

