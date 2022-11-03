IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.63. 288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQSU. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,216,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 123,470.8% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter.

