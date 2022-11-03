IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.50 million-$53.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.92 million. IRadimed also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.30 EPS.
IRadimed Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of IRMD traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.11. 53,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
