IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.50 million-$53.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.92 million. IRadimed also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.30 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of IRMD traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.11. 53,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IRadimed Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IRadimed by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IRadimed by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.