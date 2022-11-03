iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Increased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

