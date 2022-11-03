iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,010 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.74% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 484,029 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,835,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,472,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 448.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 268,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219,650 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of INTF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

