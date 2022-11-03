iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 244,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,600. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $71.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

