iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

