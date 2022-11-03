iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574,926 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $210,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after buying an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after buying an additional 736,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,558,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,731,566 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

