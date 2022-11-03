iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,702 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,275 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

