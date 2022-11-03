iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lessened by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,332. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.34 and a 200 day moving average of $217.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

