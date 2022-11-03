iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094,252 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.86% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $422,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,333.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.02. 197,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,721. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average of $150.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

