iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.23. 1,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,721. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

