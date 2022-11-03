iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,196,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 770,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.