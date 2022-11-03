iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 393,286 shares.The stock last traded at $124.85 and had previously closed at $125.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 497,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,071,000 after buying an additional 130,865 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

