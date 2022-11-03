iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

SOXX opened at $312.89 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

