iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.77. The company had a trading volume of 147,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,876. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.82 and its 200-day moving average is $396.76.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

