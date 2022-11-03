iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $373.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.76.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

