iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,274. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

