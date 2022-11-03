iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.97. The company had a trading volume of 483,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,615. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.