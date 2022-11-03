iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 111,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Pariax LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 81,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $72.65 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

