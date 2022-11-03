Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.20 million. Itron also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI traded down $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $43.12. 26,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,367. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Itron by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Itron by 9.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 233.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

