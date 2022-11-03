ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43.

ITT Stock Down 2.6 %

ITT stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.90.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,856,000 after acquiring an additional 180,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

