J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) to Issue GBX 3.90 Dividend

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share by the grocer on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.42) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 717.49. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 168.70 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.60 ($3.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SBRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 210 ($2.43) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.20) to GBX 155 ($1.79) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 243 ($2.81).

Insider Activity

About J Sainsbury

In related news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($19,331.71).

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.