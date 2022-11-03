James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

James Cropper Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of James Cropper stock opened at GBX 850 ($9.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($8.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($19.08). The company has a market capitalization of £81.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6,071.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,004.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,035.42.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

