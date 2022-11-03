James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of James Cropper stock opened at GBX 850 ($9.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($8.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($19.08). The company has a market capitalization of £81.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6,071.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,004.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,035.42.
About James Cropper
See Also
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.