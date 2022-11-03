James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $33.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in James River Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

