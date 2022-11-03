Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.70. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $29.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $564.50.

GWW stock opened at $583.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $601.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

