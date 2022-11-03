Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0770 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $130.92 million and approximately $120,247.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,253.58 or 1.00018056 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007983 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07716743 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $140,163.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.