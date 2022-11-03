JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.43

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

