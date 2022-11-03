Joanne D. Smith Sells 2,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 291.45 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.