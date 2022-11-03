Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 97,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,832. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,652,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,010 shares of company stock worth $2,216,287. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 205.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 469.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

