JOE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $71.34 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $71.34 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

