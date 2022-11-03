John C. Barone Sells 32,500 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $46.14. 3,487,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,404. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

