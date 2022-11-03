John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.75

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and traded as high as $35.42. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 52,052 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

In other John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $41,392.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

