John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of HPF stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

In other John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $45,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $7,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

