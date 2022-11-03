John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

HPI opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,495 shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

