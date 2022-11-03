John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE HTD traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,069. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
