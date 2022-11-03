John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE HTD traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,069. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.