John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 57,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $42.64 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 47.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 305,785 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in AAR by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AAR by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

