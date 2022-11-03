Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 489,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,503. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

