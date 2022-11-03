Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock traded down $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $138.33. The company had a trading volume of 845,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,640. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.