Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $138.33. The company had a trading volume of 845,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,640. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

