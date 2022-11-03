JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €10.00 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) received a €10.00 ($10.00) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €7.75 ($7.75) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday.

Leoni Stock Performance

ETR:LEO traded down €0.31 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €6.99 ($6.99). 20,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. Leoni has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($5.87) and a twelve month high of €14.45 ($14.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €6.85 and a 200 day moving average of €7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.36.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

