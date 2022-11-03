JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $90.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $21.61 on Thursday, reaching $63.74. 29,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.02. Palomar has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,965 shares of company stock worth $4,195,664 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Palomar by 4.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 233,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 24.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

