JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $45.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 9.1 %

NYSE:SMG traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 62,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.