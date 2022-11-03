JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Target Price to $19.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMOVGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

América Móvil Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMOV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $22.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 66.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $489,000.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

